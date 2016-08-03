Nikkei falls to 3-week low on yen; financials hit hardest

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
TOKYO Aug 3 The Nikkei share average fell to a three-week low on Wednesday on the yen's gains, while financial shares were among the worst hit, following recent volatilities in Japanese bonds.
The Nikkei shed 1.9 percent to 16,083.11, posting its biggest pct fall since June 24 and hitting its lowest close in more than three weeks.
The broader Topix fell 2.2 percent to 1,271.98.
Brokerage shares dropped 4.8 percent while real estate companies stocks dived 4.2 percent. Bank shares slid 4 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.