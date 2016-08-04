Nikkei ends a see-saw session higher, Idemitsu falls

TOKYO Aug 4 Japan's Nikkei share average gained
on Thursday as bargain hunting prevailed during a see-sawing
session, while refiner Idemitsu Kosan slid as its takeover bid
for a Showa Shell hit an obstacle.
The Nikkei closed up 1.1 percent at 16,254.89 to
rise for the first time in three days. The index initially fell
to a 3-week low of 15,921.04 in nervous trade before Friday's
U.S. jobs data, with the break below the 16,000 threshold
generating future-led bargain hunting.
Financials posted strong gains, with the banking and
securities sub-indexes helped by relief over the relatively
upbeat results of large European banks.
Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK
fell 7.7 percent and 6.9 percent respectively. The
shares fell after Idemitsu's founding family reportedly bought a
stake in Showa Shell to block Idemitsu management's takeover
plan.
The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 1,282.99 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.9 percent to
11,541.05.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro)