Nikkei falls to over 1-wk low as selling accelerates on strong yen

Nikkei slips as Trump trade fades, steelmakers lead losses
* Nikkei near 2-week low, wipes out gains since start of year
TOKYO Aug 16 Japan's Nikkei dropped to a more than one-week low on Tuesday as selling accelerated in late trade after the dollar hit a one-month low against the yen.
The market also turned cautious before the release of a slew of U.S. economic data later in the day.
The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 16,596.51, the lowest closing level since Aug. 5.
The broader Topix fell 1.4 percent to 1,298.47 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.4 percent to 11,684.54. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
