Nikkei rebounds, but Fed rate comments restrain buyers

TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese stocks bounced on Wednesday after sliding the previous day, though the recovery was contained by a backdrop of cautious trading after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials sent the yen to a seven-week high overnight.

The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 16,745.64.

The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,311.13 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.1 percent to 11,808.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

