Nikkei rebounds, but Fed rate comments restrain buyers

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TOKYO Aug 17 Japanese stocks bounced on Wednesday after sliding the previous day, though the recovery was contained by a backdrop of cautious trading after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials sent the yen to a seven-week high overnight.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 16,745.64.
The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,311.13 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.1 percent to 11,808.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
