Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
TOKYO Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday with a pause in the yen's rise lifting cyclical stocks, although caution before Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's appearance at a central bankers' meeting later in the week limited the gains.
The Nikkei closed 0.6 percent higher at 16,597.30.
The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,306.71 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to 11,739.87.
Yellen will speak on Friday at an annual gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and the focus inevitably has shifted to the Fed chief's view on monetary policy. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.