Nikkei edges down as yen's weakness stalls, market focuses on US jobs report

TOKYO Aug 30 Japanese stocks ended marginally
lower on Tuesday as the yen's extensive retreat stalled and as
investors awaited U.S. job data later this week for more clues
on a possible U.S. interest rate hike this year.
The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 16,725.36 points,
retreating from strong gains the previous day when it added 2.3
percent following hawkish-sounding comments from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen.
The markets' focus has now shifted to Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report and its impact on Fed policy, currencies and
Wall Street shares.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,312.81 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 11,810.53.
