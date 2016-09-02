Nikkei ends flat, but logs weekly gain

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Friday after sluggish U.S. factory activity data soured sentiment and investors stayed cautious before the release of a key U.S. jobs report later in the day.
The Nikkei finished down 0.01 percent at 16,925.68, after rising to a three-month closing high in the previous session. For the week, the benchmark index gained 3.45 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.25 percent to 1,340.76 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.23 percent to 12,061.44. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.