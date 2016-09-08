Nikkei slips after BOJ speech pressures financial shares; Nintendo shines

TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
languished on Thursday, as financial stocks weakened after the
Bank of Japan deputy governor said the central bank will not
rule out deepening negative interest rates.
Meanwhile, Nintendo Co was under the spotlight,
surging 13 percent with heavy volume after it announced at Apple
Inc's iPhone launch event of the debut of its popular
game franchise Super Mario Bros on the iPhone.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 16,958.77.
"The market was all about Nintendo today," said Chihiro
Ohta, general manager of investment research at SMBC Nikko
Securities. "Other than Nintendo, people avoided financial
shares after Nakaso's comment, but most investors did not want
to take large positions before big central bank events later
this month."
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said the BOJ's
comprehensive assessment of its policy effects to take place
later this month will look at ways to accelerate achievement of
its 2 percent inflation target.
Financial shares took a hit, with Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co
dropping 2.0 percent, while both Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
shed 1.3 percent.
The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 1,345.95.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was 0.4 percent lower
at 12,070.28.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)