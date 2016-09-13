Nikkei edges up but firm yen, pre-BOJ worries cap gains

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TOKYO, Sept 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Tuesday, but the broader Topix ended flat as a solid yen and worries about possible policy moves by the central bank next week sapped risk appetite.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 16,729.04 points after staying in a narrow range throughout the day.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,322.99, with only 1.424 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since August 25. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also was flat at 11,870.74.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.