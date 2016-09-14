Nikkei slips as banks drop on BOJ negative rate worries; Topix falls for 6th day

TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to a 2-1/2-week closing low on Wednesday, dragged down
by weaker bank stocks amid heightened speculation that the Bank
of Japan will cut interest rates deeper into negative territory.
The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 16,614.24, the
lowest closing level since Aug. 26.
The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,314.74, its
sixth straight session of declines, the longest losing streak
since late April. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped
0.6 percent to 11,802.24.
The BOJ plans to make negative interest rates the
centrepiece of future monetary easing as expansions to its
already massive asset buying near their limits, the Nikkei
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)