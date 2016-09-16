Nikkei bounces back from 3-week low; Apple suppliers, banks lead gains

TOKYO, Sept 16 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from three-week lows on Friday as Apple-related shares rose on strong sales of new iPhone 7 and as bank shares were bought back after heavy selling earlier this week.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to 16,519.29, a day after it hit a three-week low, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,311.50.

On the week, the Nikkei fell 2.6 percent, its biggest weekly fall since early July.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)