Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, pressured by the yen's recent strength as well as ex-dividend share price adjustments.
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent, or 218.53 points, to end at 16,465.40. The ex-dividend price adjustment trimmed the Nikkei by about 115-120 points, according to market participants.
While the dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Wednesday, it was not far above a one-month low hit overnight.
Traders said financial sector sentiment was also hit by concerns over Deutsche Bank, with investors worried about the impact of a $14 billion fine.
The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,330.77 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 1.5 percent to 11,907.79.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.