Nikkei ends higher, helped by exporters as weak yen lifts mood on upbeat U.S. data

TOKYO Oct 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, with exporters up after the yen weakened against the dollar on data suggesting the U.S. manufacturing sector grew better than expected in September.

The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 16,735.65, its highest closing level since Sept. 23.

The broader Topix advanced 0.7 percent to 1,340.21, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.7 percent to 11,995.32. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)