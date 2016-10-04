Nikkei ends higher, helped by exporters as weak yen lifts mood on upbeat U.S. data

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TOKYO Oct 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, with exporters up after the yen weakened against the dollar on data suggesting the U.S. manufacturing sector grew better than expected in September.
The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 16,735.65, its highest closing level since Sept. 23.
The broader Topix advanced 0.7 percent to 1,340.21, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.7 percent to 11,995.32. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
