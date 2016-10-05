Nikkei rises to 3-1/2-wk closing high on weaker yen; Hitachi shines

TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 3-1/2-week closing high on Wednesday on a weaker yen, while Hitachi Ltd jumped after a Nikkei report that it plans to sell Hitachi Koki Co and a portion of Hitachi Kokusai Electric for a total of more than 100 billion yen ($971.44 million).

The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 16,819.24, the highest closing level since Sept. 9.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,347.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.6 percent to 12,061.49.

The Jasdaq market, which lists start-up companies, rose 0.1 percent to 114.08, the highest closing level since June 10. ($1 = 102.9400 yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)