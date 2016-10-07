Japan stocks slip before US jobs data; Seven & i falls

TOKYO Oct 7 Japanese stocks slipped on Friday amid investor caution before an impending U.S. jobs report that could impact near-term direction for risk asset markets.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 16,860.09, snapping four sessions of gains. The index still rose 2.5 percent on the week, helped by a sharp slide in the yen versus the dollar.

Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, Japan's second largest retailer, fell 5 percent after it said on Thursday that it had entered a business and capital alliance with smaller peer H2O Retailing Corp. Shares of H20 Retailing rose 3 percent.

The broader Topix fell 0.25 percent to 1,350.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.23 percent to 12,095.49. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)