Japan stocks slip before US jobs data; Seven & i falls

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO Oct 7 Japanese stocks slipped on Friday amid investor caution before an impending U.S. jobs report that could impact near-term direction for risk asset markets.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 16,860.09, snapping four sessions of gains. The index still rose 2.5 percent on the week, helped by a sharp slide in the yen versus the dollar.
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, Japan's second largest retailer, fell 5 percent after it said on Thursday that it had entered a business and capital alliance with smaller peer H2O Retailing Corp. Shares of H20 Retailing rose 3 percent.
The broader Topix fell 0.25 percent to 1,350.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.23 percent to 12,095.49. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: