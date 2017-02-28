Nikkei edges up, mood cautious before Trump's speech

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises, dollar falls on Fed minutes; oil retreats
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after U.S. stocks rose, but gains were limited as the market awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for details of his infrastructure spending and tax plans to Congress.
The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 19,118.99.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,535.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to 13,748.21. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results