版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 14:14 BJT

Nikkei edges up, mood cautious before Trump's speech

TOKYO Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after U.S. stocks rose, but gains were limited as the market awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for details of his infrastructure spending and tax plans to Congress.

The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 19,118.99.

The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,535.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to 13,748.21. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐