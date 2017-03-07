Nikkei edges down, but small cap stocks attract buyers

TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, while buying continued to fuel in into small cap stocks.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,344.15.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,555.04 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,918.61.

The Nikkei Jasdaq index rose for an 18th day, hitting its record closing high of 3,043.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)