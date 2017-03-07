Nikkei edges down, but small cap stocks attract buyers

BRIEF-GM to cut jobs in international HQ in Singapore
* Gm to reduce staff of 180 people at international operations, based in singapore, to about 50 by end of year, according to person familiar with matter Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, while buying continued to fuel in into small cap stocks.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,344.15.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,555.04 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,918.61.
The Nikkei Jasdaq index rose for an 18th day, hitting its record closing high of 3,043.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
May 24 General Motors Co will slash headcount in its international headquarters in Singapore as part of its efforts to reduce exposure to unprofitable and unpromising markets.
VANCOUVER, May 24 Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May, a spokesman said on Wednesday.