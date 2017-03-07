版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 7日 星期二 14:14 BJT

Nikkei edges down, but small cap stocks attract buyers

TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, while buying continued to fuel in into small cap stocks.

The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,344.15.

The broader Topix was flat at 1,555.04 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,918.61.

The Nikkei Jasdaq index rose for an 18th day, hitting its record closing high of 3,043.94. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐