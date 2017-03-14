Nikkei edges down, volatile Toshiba shares erase morning plunge

TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.

The Nikkei share average shed 0.1 percent to 19,609.50.

Toshiba Corp dove as much as 8.3 percent in the morning after the company said that it asked regulators to extend for one month its Tuesday deadline for its third-quarter earnings report.

But the stock reversed course in the afternoon, after Toshiba said the company received the extension and it will speed up whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business. The stock ended the day 0.5 percent higher.

Toshiba was the most traded stock by turnover.

The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,574.90 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to 14,096.33. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)