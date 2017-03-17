版本:
Japan's Nikkei falls as yen steadies; focus on G20 meeting

TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday as the yen held steady against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate hikes than some investors had expected.

The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 19,521.59. For the week, the benchmark index dropped 0.4 percent, before Japan's three-day weekend. Markets are closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Markets are focused on the G20 gathering of finance ministers and central bankers in the German town of Baden-Baden on Friday and Saturday.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,565.85 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.5 percent to 14,019.31. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
