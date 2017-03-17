Japan's Nikkei falls as yen steadies; focus on G20 meeting

TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Friday as the yen held steady against the dollar after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer interest rate hikes
than some investors had expected.
The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 19,521.59. For the
week, the benchmark index dropped 0.4 percent, before Japan's
three-day weekend. Markets are closed on Monday for a national
holiday.
Markets are focused on the G20 gathering of finance
ministers and central bankers in the German town of Baden-Baden
on Friday and Saturday.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,565.85
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.5 percent to
14,019.31.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)