Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag

TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks
underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight
SoftBank tumbled.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 19,455.88, the
lowest closing level since March 9.
SoftBank Group Corp dropped 1.9 percent and
contributed a hefty negative 18 points to the Nikkei index after
the Wall Street Journal reported that the company scrapped a
planned $100 million investment in a smartphone startup founded
by the creator of Google's Android software, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,563.42
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to
13,987.00.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)