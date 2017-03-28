Nikkei rises as yen rally pauses, investors hunt ex-dividend shares

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a more than six-week low on Tuesday as a rally in the yen paused and investors bought high-yield stocks before they went ex-dividend.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 19,202.87, after plumbing to its lowest since Feb. 9 in the previous session as U.S. President Donald Trump's setback on his healthcare reform bill raised questions about his ability to push through planned stimulus policies.
The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,544.83 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.4 percent to 13,815.79. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017