Nikkei edges up but upbeat tankan fails to brighten exporters' sentiment

TOKYO, April 3 Japanese stocks edged up on
Monday though were some distance from recouping sharp losses
suffered last week, with an upbeat Bank Of Japan survey failing
to overcome lingering worries about the outlook for exporters.
The Nikkei's gained 0.4 percent to 18,983.23, not so
far from a seven-week closing low of 18,909.26 hit last Friday.
A closely watched central bank survey showed that Japanese
big manufacturers' business sentiment improved for a second
straight quarter to a 1-1/2-year high in March, and was slightly
lower than market expectations.
Market participants say that although the overall result was
positive, worries about the outlook for sectors such as
automakers tempered the enthusiasm.
Indeed, U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance
appeared to weigh on big automakers' outlook, the BOJ survey
showed, with the sub-index at plus 9, down 9 points from three
months ago.
Trading in Toshiba Corp also tempered the mood. The
stock stumbled 5.5 percent and was the most traded by turnover
after sources told Reuters that the troubled Japanese
conglomerate would likely miss a third deadline to report its
quarterly business result.
The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,517.03 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.3 percent to
13,564.68.
