Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales

TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as
automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
Financial stocks such as banks and insurers, which seek to
boost returns from higher yielding U.S. bonds, also lost ground
after yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes overnight fell to
the lowest level since Feb. 27.
The Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 18,810.25 points,
the lowest closing level since Jan. 24.
The dollar extended overnight losses and was down 0.4
percent at 110.51 yen after hitting 110.370, its lowest
in a week, as investors are cautious before the upcoming meeting
between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi
Jinping, while sentiment was soured by suspected suicide bombing
in St. Petersburg, Russia.
The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,504.54
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.8 percent to
13,463.23.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)