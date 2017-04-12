Nikkei hits lowest in over 4 months on geopolitical concerns, yen rise

TOKYO, April 12 Japanese stocks fell to their
lowest in more than four months on Wednesday as rising
geopolitical tensions curbed risk appetite, with exporters badly
hit as the safe-haven yen spiked to a five-month high.
The Nikkei 225 share average dropped 1.0 percent to
18,552.61, the lowest closing level since Dec. 7.
The Nikkei volatility index jumped to a five-month
high.
North Korea on Tuesday warned of a nuclear attack on the
United States at any sign of aggression, as a U.S. Navy strike
group steamed toward the western Pacific - a force President
Donald Trump described as an "armada".
Trump tweeted that North Korea was "looking for trouble" and
the United States would "solve the problem" with or without
China's help.
The broader Topix dropped 1 percent to 1,479.54. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1 percent to 13,271.23.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)