Japanese stocks eke out gains in holiday-thinned trade

TOKYO, April 17 Japanese stocks eked out small
gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors
hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign
investors due to the Easter holiday.
The Nikkei 225 share average opened lower and moved
closer to near five-month lows in the morning, after the dollar
fell on rising tensions over North Korea, hurting such exporters
as automakers on worries that a strong yen would eat into their
earnings.
But the sell-off ended later in the session, with investors
buying stocks sensitive to domestic demand.
The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 18,355.26 after
falling to as low as 18,224.68 earlier.
Retail investors also chased small cap stocks, with the
Tokyo Mothers market soaring 2.1 percent and the Nikkei
Jasdaq market rising 0.7 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.5 percent at 1,465.69,
with only 1.45 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level
since early March. Turnover was 1.63 trillion yen, the weakest
since late December.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
13,141.92.
