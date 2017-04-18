Nikkei edges up as dollar, Wall Street climb

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, ending higher and pulling away from its recent five-month lows.
The Nikkei finished up 0.4 percent at 18,418.59.
The dollar added 0.2 percent to 109.08 yen, after plumbing five-month lows on Monday, and Wall Street rebounded overnight. Market focus shifted from tensions in North Korea and Syria to earnings later this week, with the S&P 500 pulling off last week's two-month lows.
Higher rates and the brighter market helped lift Japanese banking and financial shares.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's banks subindex rose 1.0 percent and the securities subindex added 0.8 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,471.53, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 13,187.25. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.