Tokyo stocks end nearly flat as investors cautious ahead of French election

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shanghai stocks, Aussie dollar down after Moody's downgrades China
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
TOKYO, April 20 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat for a second day on Thursday as investors became cautious ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French presidential elections at the weekend and mounting tensions over North Korea.
The Nikkei 225 share average ended 0.01 percent lower at 18,430.49 while the broader Topix gained 0.09 percent to 1,472.81.
Mining stocks Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co underperformed, falling 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, after oil fell to a two-week low on Wednesday before recovering in Thursday's Asian trade. It was hit by a surprising build in U.S. gasoline inventories and a rise in U.S. crude output.
Gainers included chip makers after Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan said that producers of flat-panel-display equipment posted 55.86 billion yen in orders in March and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.40, up 36.5 percent from the previous month.
Tokyo Electron Ltd rose 0.8 percent and Advantest Corp jumped 4.5 percent
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.05 percent to 13,180.06. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TOKYO, May 24 China's main stock index fell one percent and the Australian dollar slipped on Wednesday after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning helped by exporters after the dollar gained against the yen, while financials gained ground thanks to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
May 23 Results of a tight election in western Canada's British Columbia remained unclear late on Tuesday following two days of vote recounting, with a razor close race on Vancouver Island poised to determine control of the provincial government.