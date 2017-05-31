Nikkei hit by weak US shares, sour mood in Europe; mining shares underperform

TOKYO May 31 Japanese stocks slipped on
Wednesday after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt
sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining
sector.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent to
19,650.57 points.
Overall market sentiment was sour after the sterling
stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa
May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall
majority in next month's national election.
The vote in Britain, political uncertainties in Italy and
doubts over debt relief for Greece have enhanced the yen's safe
haven appeal, putting a drag on Japanese exporters' revenues.
The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,568.37.
