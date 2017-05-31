版本:
2017年 5月 31日

Nikkei hit by weak US shares, sour mood in Europe; mining shares underperform

TOKYO May 31 Japanese stocks slipped on Wednesday after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent to 19,650.57 points.

Overall market sentiment was sour after the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.

The vote in Britain, political uncertainties in Italy and doubts over debt relief for Greece have enhanced the yen's safe haven appeal, putting a drag on Japanese exporters' revenues.

The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,568.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
