Nikkei falls 1 pct, pressured by stronger yen and Wall St losses

TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average
slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses
on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
The Nikkei ended down 1 percent at 19,979.90, moving
away from Friday's high of 20,239.81, which was its loftiest
since August 2015.
U.S. stocks edged down on Monday, and a stronger currency
also weighed on Japanese shares.
The dollar dropped 0.7 percent to 109.69 yen,
swooning to six-week lows despite wide market expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its June
13-14 meeting.
The broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 1,596.44,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.9 percent
to 14,235.25.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)