Nikkei falls in thin trade before British election, Comey testimony

TOKYO, June 7 Japanese stocks barely moved in
thin trade on Wednesday as investors continued to shun riskier
assets ahead of potentially market moving global events later
this week.
The Nikkei was flat in choppy trade, ending at
19,984.62 points.
Investors awaited Britain's general election, a European
Central Bank policy decision and former FBI director James
Comey's Senate testimony all due on Thursday. China is also
releasing a raft of data this week.
The broader Topix ended flat at 1,597.09. Turnover
was 2.3 trillion yen, the lowest level in more than a week.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)