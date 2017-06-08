CORRECTED-Nikkei erases gains to end lower ahead of global events

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains to close lower on Thursday, as the yen rose in a market already on tenterhooks about looming global events.
The Nikkei ended down 0.4 percent at 19,909.26, after climbing 0.1 percent in morning trade.
The dollar, which was up against the yen for much of the session, fell 0.3 percent to 109.50 yen, pressured by a report that the Bank of Japan was mulling how to communicate its eventual exit strategy from its monetary stimulus.
Caution reigned for much of the session, as UK voters head to the polls for a general election, the European Central Bank holds a regular policy meeting and former FBI director James Comey will testify to the U.S. Senate later on Thursday.
The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 1,590.41, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.4 percent to 14,171.39.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.