Nikkei up as SoftBank surges, while broader Topix flat on UK vote shock

TOKYO, June 9 Japan's Nikkei rose on Friday as
index-heavyweight SoftBank soared more than 7 percent after its
unit agreed to buy a robotics firm, but traders said a seemingly
shock election result in the UK put investors on edge.
With the majority of seats counted in the snap vote, British
Prime Minister Theresa May had no way to win an outright
majority in parliament.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.5 percent higher at
20,013.26. For the week, the index posted a 0.8 percent drop.
SoftBank Group Corp jumped after a subsidiary of
the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from
Alphabet Inc.
SoftBank contributed a hefty 75 positive points to the
Nikkei benchmark index, a key factor in the index's
outperformance against the broader Topix, which only
rose 0.1 percent to 1,591.66.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 14,169.70
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)