Nikkei ends lower as technology shares weigh; Toshiba soars

TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
ended lower on Monday, dragged down by declines in technology
shares after their U.S. counterparts were sold off sharply in
the previous session.
The Nikkei ended down 0.5 percent at 19,908.58.
Chip manufacturing equipment makers and Apple suppliers led
the declines, with Tokyo Electron ending 3 percent
down, Advantest Corp closing down 3.3 percent, Alps
Electric shedding 3.2 percent and Taiyo Yuden
declining 3.1 percent.
On Friday, Apple Inc shares dropped 3.9 percent in
their biggest daily percentage decline since April 2016, after a
report that iPhones to be launched this year would use modem
chips with slower download speeds than rival smartphones.
Bucking the weakness, Toshiba Corp surged more than
9 percent after a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
that Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for
Toshiba's prized semiconductor unit to $18 billion or more.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,591.55.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)