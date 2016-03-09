Nikkei falls to more than 1-week low on strong yen, oil concerns

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's benchmark Nikkei index fell to a more than one-week low on Wednesday as a stronger yen continued to undermine sentiment and pressure exporters, while broader confidence was blunted by slipping oil prices and concerns over China's economy.
The Nikkei share average ended down 0.8 percent at 16,642.20, the lowest closing level since March 1.
The broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 1,332.33 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.2 percent to 12,057.72. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
