REFILE-Nikkei hits 1-month high on weaker yen but volumes dwindle

(Corrects expected delay in tax hike in paragraph 5)
By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO May 30 Japan's benchmark Nikkei index
closed at its highest level in more than a month on Monday as
the yen retreated against the firming dollar on expectations
that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates soon.
The Nikkei share average ended the day 1.4 percent
higher at 17,068.02, its highest close since April 27.
But trading remained subdued and the total volume on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section was its lowest in five
months at 1.597 billion shares.
Turnover also notched a 5-month low at 1.560 trillion yen.
Also buoying sentiment was news that Japan's prime minister
would delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next April by 2-1/2
years.
Japan's currency hit a more than 1-month low against the
dollar and continued to fall, lifting the share prices of
exporters like automakers, which rely heavily on overseas sales.
Nissan Motor Co surged 3.8 percent while Honda
Motor Co climbed 3 percent and Mazda Motor Corp
gained 3.7 percent.
Household appliances and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp
ended the day 3.1 percent higher.
Toshiba Corp soared 4.6 percent and touched a 5-1/2
month high of 280 yen as the embattled electronics firm climbs
toward JP Morgan's fresh target price of 330 yen, raised last
Thursday from 220 yen. JP Morgan cited an earnings structure
transformation and profit potential in Toshiba's nuclear
business as reasons for raising its target price and stock
rating.
The broader Topix climbed 1.2 percent to end the day
at 1,366.01 with all but two of its 33 subindexes in positive
territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.2 percent to
12,329.06.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)