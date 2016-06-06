Nikkei hits 4-week low as U.S. jobs shock sends yen higher

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation
* Bonanza Creek Energy receives unsolicited inquiry from Bill Barrett Corporation
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a four-week low on Monday as the yen appreciated sharply against the dollar after Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data, adding pressure on the outlook for Japanese exporters.
The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 16,580.03 points, after falling to as low as 16,322.64, the weakest since May 10.
The broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 1,332.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 12,005.62.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks fell to five-week lows on Wednesday, hurt by the yen's rapid appreciation and as investors were cautious ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.
