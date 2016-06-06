版本:
Nikkei hits 4-week low as U.S. jobs shock sends yen higher

TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a four-week low on Monday as the yen appreciated sharply against the dollar after Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data, adding pressure on the outlook for Japanese exporters.

The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 16,580.03 points, after falling to as low as 16,322.64, the weakest since May 10.

The broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 1,332.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 12,005.62.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

