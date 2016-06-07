Nikkei bounces back from 4-week low after Yellen assures slow tightening

BRIEF-Lithium Americas announces US$174 mln strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium
* Lithium Americas announces us$174 million strategic investment by Ganfeng Lithium
TOKYO, June 7 Japanese share prices bounced back from a four-week low on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held back from giving a clear hint on the Fed's rate hike timing, even as she stuck to the script that an increase is likely resonably soon.
The Nikkei average rose 0.6 percent to 16,675.45 while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,340.77, with resource-related companies outperforming the market.
Turnover remained low at 1.78 trillion yen, about a quarter below the average over the last 100 sessions. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editingt by Eric Meijer)
* Co estimates that net book value per common share as of December 31, 2016 will be in range of $6.10 to $6.18 Source text (http://bit.ly/2jjQ9En) Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Upscale jeweler Tiffany & Co said on Tuesday that its sales during the November-December holiday period were "somewhat lower" than it had expected, hurt by lower consumer spending and a drop in sales at its flagship store in New York.