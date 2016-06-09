Nikkei slips as financials hit by falling bond yields

TOKYO, June 9 Japanese shares prices fell on
Thursday with financials leading the losses on falling global
bond yields, while exporters' shares were not helped by the
yen's gain against the dollar.
The Nikkei average fell 1.0 percent to 16,668.41,
near the middle of its trading range in recent weeks. The
broader Topix shed 1.0 percent to 1,337.41.
Bank shares lost 2.6 percent while insurers
fell 2.5 percent. Transport equipment makers
were down 1.7 percent.
Turnover was 1.785 trillion yen, about 30 percent below the
average over the past year.
