公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二

Nikkei rises as weak yen helps, but trade subdued ahead of Brexit vote

TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday in choppy trade, as a weakening yen supported sentiment, but trading was thin as investors stayed cautious amid hopes Britain will stay in the European Union in this week's referendum.

The Nikkei rose 1.3 percent to 16,169.11 after traversing positive and negative territory.

The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,293.90, with only 1.72 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks. Turnover hit a two-week low of 1.78 trillion yen.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.3 percent to 11,670.30. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

