版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 22日 星期三 14:12 BJT

Nikkei slips as investors lock in profits before Brexit vote

TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as investors locked in profits ahead of a potentially market-disrupting British referendum later this week.

The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 16,065.72 after rising 4.7 percent over the past three days.

Turnover on the broader market was 1.704 trillion yen, the lowest in three weeks, reflecting nervousness before Thursday's referendum which determines whether Britain stays in the European Union.

The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,284.61 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.65 percent to 11,594.15.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐