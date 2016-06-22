Nikkei slips as investors lock in profits before Brexit vote

TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Wednesday as investors locked in profits ahead of a
potentially market-disrupting British referendum later this
week.
The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 16,065.72 after
rising 4.7 percent over the past three days.
Turnover on the broader market was 1.704 trillion yen, the
lowest in three weeks, reflecting nervousness before Thursday's
referendum which determines whether Britain stays in the
European Union.
The broader Topix shed 0.7 percent to 1,284.61 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.65 percent to
11,594.15.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)