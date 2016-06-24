Nikkei pays price for downplaying Brexit risk, sees worst fall since 2011

* Nikkei drops 7.9 pct, biggest day-to-day fall since 2011
* Global risk assets tumble as Britain looks set to leave EU
* Yen jumps on likely Brexit, hurts Japan stocks further
TOKYO, June 24 Japanese stocks suffered their
biggest daily fall in more than five years on Friday after
Britain voted to leave the European Union, roiling financial
markets and raising fears of a shock to the already fragile
global economy.
The Nikkei ended down 7.9 percent at 14,952.02
points, after falling as low as 14,864.01 at one point, its
weakest since October 2014.
The Nikkei's drop was its steepest since March 2011, when
threats of a nuclear catastrophe following a powerful earthquake
and tsunami had sent financial markets reeling.
Global markets had generally been trending up in recent
sessions on hopes that Britons would choose to stay in the EU,
though most polls had indicated it was too close to call.
Pressure on Japanese equities intensified as investors fled
to safe-haven assets such as the yen. The dollar fell to as low
as 99.00 yen, its lowest since November 2013.
"This is absolutely unexpected," said Norihiro Fujito,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
He said the market was closely watching whether Group of
Seven nations will take steps to calm markets.
"If they come up with necessary steps, not just short-term
money supply but a drastic move such as pound buying, euro
buying or yen selling, the market may stabilise," Fujito said.
Exporters tumbled across the board on the yen's strength,
with Bridgestone Corp losing 8.5 percent, Toyota Motor
Corp shedding 8.7 percent and Panasonic Corp
falling 8.3 percent.
Companies with production hubs in Britain suffered. Hitachi
Ltd, which manufactures trains in Britain, fell 10.3
percent. Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which makes cars in the
UK, lost 8.1 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 7.3 percent to 1,204.48
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 7.3 percent to
10,869.19.
Turnover in the broader market surged to 3.338 trillion yen
from Thursday's 1.57 trillion yen.
