Nikkei rises for 6th day as Brexit fears recede; volume lowest since Dec

FTSE extends losses ahead of May speech, Europe lower too
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares fell on Tuesday, weighed by miners and autos, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.
TOKYO, July 4 Japanese stocks gained on Monday, rising for a sixth day as global worries over Britain's vote to leave the European Union receded, but trading volume was extremely thin due to a U.S. holiday.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 15,775.80, posting six days of gains, the longest winning streak since November.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,261.97, with only 1.58 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since December.
U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to 11,396.69. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Hyundai Motor Group agonising over capacity of Mexico plant
LONDON, Jan 17 Carlyle Group has agreed to become the largest shareholder in Johannesburg-based Global Credit Ratings (GCR), the U.S. buyout fund said on Tuesday, looking to broaden the pan-African ratings agency's services.