Nikkei drops on firmer yen, caution about U.S. jobs data

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, July 8 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday, dragged down by caution towards the U.S. jobs report due later in the day and as the yen erased earlier losses and firmed.
Traders said selling of equity positions intended to generate dividend payments for exchanged-traded funds also weighed on the market.
The Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 15,106.98. The index lost 3.7 percent for the week, during which concerns about Brexit resurfaced and hurt global equities.
Gaming group Nintendo Co outperformed on Friday, rising 8.9 percent on expectations that its recently-launched Pokemon GO mobile game would attract significant demand in the rapidly growing mobile gaming segment.
The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,209.88 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 1.4 percent to 10,893.60. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.