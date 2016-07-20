版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 14:11 BJT

Nikkei falls for 1st time in 7 days, Nintendo stumbles

TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Nikkei share average broke a seven-day winning streak on Wednesday on profit-taking, while Nintendo Co stumbled after a reported delay for Pokemon GO's introduction in Japan.

The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 16,681.89.

The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,330.75. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 11,953.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

