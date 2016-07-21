Nikkei rises to 6-week high on weak yen, stimulus optimism

TOKYO, July 21 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a six-week high on Thursday buoyed by gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen, and fresh expectations of large stimulus measures from the government lifted risk appetite.

The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 16,810.22, the highest closing level since June 8.

The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,339.39 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 12,033.16.