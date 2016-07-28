版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 14:17 BJT

Nikkei falls as strong yen sours mood before BOJ decision

TOKYO, July 28 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as the market took a breather after the yen strengthened, while most investors stayed cautious awaiting decisions from the two-day Bank Of Japan policy meeting ending Friday.

The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to 16,476.84.

The broader Topix shed 1.1 percent to 1,307.00, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also slipped 1.1 percent to 11,753.36. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐