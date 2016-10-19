Nikkei rises for 4th day on Wall Street rise; Sharp, Mitsubishi Motors shine

TOKYO Oct 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a fourth day on Wednesday, taking cues from a bounce in Wall
Street shares, while Sharp Corp jumped 11 percent after
saying it expects significant improvement in annual profit.
Another individual stock in the spotlight was Mitsubishi
Motors Corp, which soared 7.9 percent after the Nikkei
newspaper reported that Nissan Motor Co has decided to
appoint its CEO, Carlos Ghosn, as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors.
The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 16,998.91.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,357.20 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to
12,145.36.
The Jasdaq market rose 0.6 percent to 115.82, the
highest closing level in 10 months.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)