Nikkei rises for 4th day on Wall Street rise; Sharp, Mitsubishi Motors shine

TOKYO Oct 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth day on Wednesday, taking cues from a bounce in Wall Street shares, while Sharp Corp jumped 11 percent after saying it expects significant improvement in annual profit.

Another individual stock in the spotlight was Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which soared 7.9 percent after the Nikkei newspaper reported that Nissan Motor Co has decided to appoint its CEO, Carlos Ghosn, as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors.

The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 16,998.91.

The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,357.20 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to 12,145.36.

The Jasdaq market rose 0.6 percent to 115.82, the highest closing level in 10 months. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)