CORRECTED-Nikkei rises to 6-mth high on weak yen; Kyushu Railway surges on debut

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
(Corrects to say Kyushu Railway jumped 15 pct in first paragraph)
TOKYO Oct 25 Japanese stocks rose to a six-month high on Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted hopes that exporters' earnings will recover, while Kyushu Railway Co jumped 15 percent in its market debut.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to 17,365.25, the highest closing level since April 25.
The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,377.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 12,349.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.