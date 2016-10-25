版本:
CORRECTED-Nikkei rises to 6-mth high on weak yen; Kyushu Railway surges on debut

(Corrects to say Kyushu Railway jumped 15 pct in first paragraph)

TOKYO Oct 25 Japanese stocks rose to a six-month high on Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted hopes that exporters' earnings will recover, while Kyushu Railway Co jumped 15 percent in its market debut.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent to 17,365.25, the highest closing level since April 25.

The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,377.32 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 12,349.24. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

