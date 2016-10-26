Nikkei edges up as sagging yen supports sentiment

TOKYO Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average pared
earlier losses and edged up on Wednesday, with a weak yen
shoring up market sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 0.15 percent to 17,391.84, its
highest since April 28.
The index posted its third straight days of gains as the yen
weakened to a three-month low against the dollar, supporting
exporters' hopes of an earnings boost.
The mining sector lost 1 percent, hurt by
declining oil prices. Sectors related to domestic demand fared
better, with construction gaining 1.1 percent.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,382.70,
supported by prospects of exchange traded funds (ETF) buying by
the Bank of Japan.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to
12,395.97.
