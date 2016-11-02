Nikkei drops to 2-week low on U.S. election concerns

TOKYO Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as worries over the U.S. presidential election prompted a recoil in global markets, with a stronger yen adding to the cautious mood.

The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 17,134.68, the lowest closing price since Oct. 19. It was the biggest daily drop since early August.

The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to 1,368.44 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.8 percent to 12,259.70.

