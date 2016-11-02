Nikkei drops to 2-week low on U.S. election concerns

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
TOKYO Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as worries over the U.S. presidential election prompted a recoil in global markets, with a stronger yen adding to the cautious mood.
The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 17,134.68, the lowest closing price since Oct. 19. It was the biggest daily drop since early August.
The broader Topix dropped 1.8 percent to 1,368.44 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.8 percent to 12,259.70.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.